Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kelvin Hopkins, 76, has denied sexual harassment allegations

Suspended Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins said he wants to "clear his name" after denying claims of sexual harassment.

Labour activist Ava Etemadzadeh, 27, told the BBC that Mr Hopkins had hugged her inappropriately after a student event in 2014.

The Luton North MP said he had only "put an arm around her" and did not hold her tight.

The Labour Party said it "takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously".

Mr Hopkins was suspended by the Labour Party last year and now represents his constituency as an Independent.

He said: "I have been waiting eight months for a hearing to clear my name and I have heard nothing so far.

"It is very frustrating. It has been very stressful.

"I have decided that in my head I am a Labour member of parliament and I am a life long socialist. I have a constituency to look after, and work for, which I continue to do."

A spokesman for the Labour Party said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and appropriate disciplinary action taken.

"This case has been referred to a full hearing of the National Constitutional Committee. It would not be appropriate to comment further until the conclusion of that hearing."