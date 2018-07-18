Image copyright HAV Image caption Airlander 10 took off six times from its former base at Cardington

The world's longest aircraft, which collapsed at its former base last year, is to offer "luxury expeditions".

The passenger cabin for Airlander 10, a combination of plane and airship based in Bedford, was unveiled at the Farnborough Airshow.

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), the company behind the £25m craft, said it is "approaching air travel from a different perspective."

Up to 19 passengers will be able to take part in three-day expeditions.

Image copyright Airlander/Design Q Image caption The company behind Airlander said the craft can accommodate a variety of layouts

Image copyright Airlander/Design Q Image caption Passengers will be able to experience "horizon-to-horizon views", HAV said

Stephen McGlennan, CEO of HAV said: "Air travel has become very much about getting from A to B as quickly as possible.

"What we're offering is a way of making the journey a joy."

Each cabin will be 151ft (46m), larger than most single-aisle aircraft, HAV said.

The cost of the expeditions has yet to be set.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The Airlander collapsed at Cardington Airfield, where it used to be based before moving to a new, yet to be revealed site

A fully-inflated Airlander 10 measures 302ft (95m) long and has completed six successful test flights so far - but its story has not been plain sailing.

In August 2016 it nosedived during landing for a test flight, causing damage to the cockpit.

It then deflated in November after a safety feature was triggered when it came loose from its mooring.