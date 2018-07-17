Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jordan Carter was stabbed in the upper right thigh and bled to death in the street

A teenager was stabbed to death after his ex-girlfriend recruited two boys to give him "a slap", a court heard.

Jordan Carter, 18, was attacked as he walked home from a shop in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, with ingredients to make pancakes on 23 February.

His ex-girlfriend was angry about the way they had split up and wanted to teach him a lesson, Blackfriars Crown Court heard.

Two 15-year-old boys received detention orders after admitting manslaughter.

The court heard the pair, who were 14 at the time, chased after Jordan before one punched him to the ground and kicked him. The other stabbed him in his upper right thigh, intending to humiliate him with a wound to his buttock.

The knife pierced an artery and Jordan tried to run home before collapsing and bleeding to death in the street.

The boy who stabbed Jordan was sentenced to a six year detention order while the other was ordered to be detained for five years.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Jordan's parents described him as a "family-orientated boy" who had a "heart of gold"

Prosecutor Francis FitzGibbon QC said the girl was still angry two weeks after they had split up and told Jordan in a phone call: "Wait until you are on your own."

"She threatened to send two other teenagers to 'shank him up'", Mr FitzGibbon said.

At about 21:00 GMT on 23 February the girl was in a car in Hemel Hempstead with four others, including the two boys who had stolen a set of knives from a shop earlier that day.

The court heard the car ended up in Berkhamsted and the girl spotted Jordan as he was walking home.

The two boys, both from Watford, chased Jordan and carried out the attack.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jordan was chased down the street as he returned home after buying pancake ingredients for his mother and two brothers

The pair said they had "smacked Jordan up", with the boy who delivered the stab wound saying "I poked him in the leg".

The 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty to conspiring to assault Jordan and cause him actual bodily harm as well as assisting an offender by hiding a knife after the attack.

Diana Ellis QC for the girl said she had not wanted Jordan to suffer serious harm that night.

She was sentenced to an eight month detention and training order, but was yesterday released due to the time spent in custody while on remand.