Image caption Kyle Brooks was killed while walking along the A12

The father of a man killed on a major road says justice has been done after a police officer was sacked for lying about the search for his son.

Kyle Brooks, 28, died in October 2014 after he was struck by a number of vehicles while walking along the A12.

His father Robert said he had not received an apology from Essex Police following the death.

PC Joanne Jeggo was dismissed last week after an independent inquiry ruled her actions amounted to gross misconduct.

She and fellow traffic officer PC John Simpson were on duty on 30 October 2014 when they were asked to investigate reports of a pedestrian walking on the road. They searched the area but did not find Kyle.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Brooks was struck by several vehicles on this stretch of the road near Hatfield Peverel

The officers provided written and verbal statements stating they had sought more information about where the man had been seen to help their search but these were found to be untrue.

The pair were dismissed after an Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) hearing in May 2016 but both successfully appealed and the decision was overturned.

While Mr Simpson subsequently retired, Ms Jeggo's case was dealt with at a hearing in Harlow last week.

'I've heard nothing'

Mr Brooks said: "They didn't do their job properly, at the end of the day. They were told Kyle was between Boreham and Hatfield Peverel but they didn't go past Witham.

"In my opinion, they should have done. If they had, there would be a very good possibility Kyle would still be alive."

Mr Brooks said he would like "some kind of apology" following the death of his son, a keen football fan.

"I'm not saying it would make things right but it's the right thing to do," he said.

"I've heard nothing from Essex Police at all."

An Essex Police statement said: "Nothing can ease the pain of the tragedy of Mr Brooks' death.

"We do hope, however, that the transparency of the misconduct hearing process provides reassurance of the robust approach taken by Essex Police to incidents of alleged gross misconduct."