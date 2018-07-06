Image copyright BCH Police Dogs Image caption German shepherd Finn was stabbed in the head and chest after pursuing a suspect in 2016

A law protecting police dogs and horses that was delayed by an MP has moved a step closer to being passed.

"Finn's law", named after a stabbed police dog, would prevent attackers of service animals from claiming self-defence.

Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope objected to the proposed Animal Welfare (Service) Bill and a bill concerning upskirting on 15 June.

He was silent as the former passed unopposed at second reading on Friday.

Parliamentary rules stipulate that the bills' progress could have been blocked if an MP shouted "object" before the debate concluded.

The bill was tabled by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Heald, who shouted "at last" after it was passed, while other MPs cheered and clapped.

It will now undergo further scrutiny at a later stage and has other hurdles to cross before becoming law.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption The seriously injured dog underwent four hours of emergency surgery and handler PC Dave Wardell was treated in hospital

Finn's handler PC Dave Wardell, from Hertfordshire, said the dog - now retired - saved his life when a robbery suspect they were pursuing turned on them with a knife in 2016.

Finn was stabbed in the chest and head but did not let go until reinforcements arrived, and was initially thought unlikely to survive.

But while the suspect was charged with actual bodily harm in relation to wounds to PC Wardell's hand, he faced only criminal damage charges over the injuries to Finn.

After Friday's vote, PC Wardle posted on Twitter a picture of him with Finn outside Parliament, adding: "We did it! It's time for #Finnslaw".