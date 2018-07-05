Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Dilam Tahir, age unknown, will be deported to Iraq after serving his sentence

A man has been jailed for four years for sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking with her two children.

Dilam Tahir approached his victim from behind as she walked through an underpass in "broad daylight" in Milton Keynes on 25 January.

Tahir, of Broughton, Milton Keynes, grabbed the mother's arm and dragged her to the floor before touching her "inappropriately over her clothing".

The woman managed to bite Tahir on the hand and he fled the scene.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He also admitted assault by beating and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The incident took place in the underpass near to H8, V11 and the Kingston Centre.

Det Con Leanne Shepherd of Thames Valley Police said: "This was a random attack on a victim who was walking with her two young children in broad daylight.

"Offences like this are extremely rare but a thorough investigation ensured that Tahir was quickly identified as a suspect through forensic evidence."

Tahir will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and deported to Iraq once he has served his sentence.