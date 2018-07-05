Image copyright SBNA Image caption Witnesses said a truck was seen to "manoeuvre around the trees" to dump the rubbish

Fly-tippers have dumped 400 tonnes of rubbish in the woodland grounds of a stately home in Hertfordshire.

The mess, consisting of household and garden waste as well as masonry, was discovered at Grade I listed Brocket Hall near Welwyn Garden City.

The woodland surrounds an exclusive golf course and contains public rights of way popular with walkers and dog owners.

A spokesman for the hall said the clean-up could cost as much as £80,000.

The debris covers an acre (4,046 sq metres) of forest floor and is believed to have been dumped over several days in June.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption The debris contains household and building waste, doors, mattresses and hundreds of plastic bags

Among the rubbish is discarded doors and mattresses, mounds of rubble and hundreds of filled plastic bags, wire and cabling.

Fences around the perimeter of the woods were pushed over, with witnesses describing seeing tipper trucks "manoeuvring between the trees".

Michael Longshaw, a director at Brocket Hall, said staff were "in talks with others" who might assist in clearing the site.

"This was organised dumping of material and we estimate 400 tonnes of rubbish is involved," he said.

Mr Longshaw added the cost of moving it will fall on Brocket Hall and the bill is "likely to be between £70,000 and £80,000".

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Police said "fly-tipping carries a fine of £50,000 and a maximum sentence of five years"

Concrete barriers have now been installed at the woodland entrances to prevent vehicles entering the glade to dump rubbish.

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Police confirmed officers attended the scene to assess the situation at 19:43 BST on 21 June.

She said: "We treat the issue of fly-tipping extremely seriously and work with local councils to prosecute anyone caught illegally disposing of waste.

"Fly-tipping carries a fine of £50,000 and a maximum sentence of five years."