Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Graham Cox, 47, died after being hit by a car which "could have been driven at him deliberately"

Relatives of a man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to the "loving son, father and grandfather".

Graham Cox, 47, died in hospital after the incident which took place in Fen Street, Milton Keynes, at about 21:05 BST on 28 June.

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation as officers believe the car "could have been driven at him deliberately".

Mr Cox's family said they were "devastated" by his death.

Two men, aged 41 and 46 from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and released on bail until 23 July.

Another 41-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.