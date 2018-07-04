Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to the house in Nightingale Court on the new development at Wixams, close to Bedford, after "concerns" were raised for the welfare of a baby by ambulance staff

The parents of a two-month-old girl have been charged with her murder.

Cherinea Denton, 33 and Kevin Eves, 36, from Nightingale Court, Wixams, near Bedford, have been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death or serious injury to a child.

Harper Denton-Eves was taken to hospital on 12 June but died shortly after.

Police said they were called when "concerns" were raised about the welfare of a baby by ambulance staff.

An investigation has been launched by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called to the house and called the police at about 06:00.

Both have been remanded into custody.