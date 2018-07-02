Image copyright South Central Ambulance Service Image caption Firefighters were called to a fire in a field of grassland and standing corn in Pump Lane South

About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a field which has spread to nearby industrial units.

Fire crews were called to a 500 sq m field of grassland and standing corn in Pump Lane South, Little Marlow, Buckinghamshire, at about 16:30 BST.

The fire has spread to a number of industrial units and the A404 is closed in both directions due to smoke billowing across the road.

Nearby residents are being advised to keep windows shut because of the smoke.

Image copyright Chris Chromik Image caption The A404 is closed in both direction while firefighters tackle the blaze

One witness said "It's quite scary looking, quite horrific actually. There are some huge flames up in the trees and a lot of the field's on fire."

Another described seeing "billowing acrid smoke", adding the breeze was blowing the blaze "which looked like a difficult fire to contain".

Several roads in the Marlow area have also been closed and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service expect the "incident will be ongoing throughout the night".

No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is not yet known.