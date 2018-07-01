Image caption Police said the man was hit by a car in Fen Street in Milton Keynes

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected fatal hit-and-run have been released on police bail.

A pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was hit by a car in Fen Street, Brooklands, Milton Keynes, at about 21:05 BST on Thursday, and died later in hospital.

Two arrested men, aged 46 and 41 and from the town, have since been released on police bail until 23 July.

Thames Valley Police said they believed a car that struck the man may have been driven at him deliberately.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A 41-year-old, also from Milton Keynes, who was also arrested has since been released without charge.