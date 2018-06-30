Image caption Police said the man was hit by a car in Fen Street in Milton Keynes

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was hit by a car in Fen Street, Brooklands, Milton Keynes, at about 21:05 BST on Thursday, and died later in hospital.

The three suspects, all from the town, were arrested on Friday.

Thames Valley Police believes the car that hit the man may have been driven at him deliberately. It has since been recovered.

The force added officers will be in the area making inquiries and urged local residents who had concerns about what had happened to speak to them.