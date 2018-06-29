Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was hit by a car in Fen Street in Milton Keynes

A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal suspected hit-and-run crash.

A pedestrian in his 40s was hit by a car in Fen Street, Brooklands, Milton Keynes, at about 21:05 BST on Thursday, and died later in hospital.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "It is believed that the car which collided with the man could have been driven at him deliberately."

The force believes the crash was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made and police remain in the area. The man's next of kin have been informed.

Det Supt Ian Hunter, said: "We have launched a murder investigation following this incident and are carrying out enquiries to try and establish the exact circumstances.

"We will be in the area while our investigation takes place, so members of the public may see an increased police presence."