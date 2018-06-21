Beds, Herts & Bucks

Runner dies after being hit by a lorry near Baldock

  • 21 June 2018
The A507 Clothall Road at the junction with Warren Lane and Ashanger Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The road between Baldock and Cumberlow Green was closed for several hours

A runner has died after being hit by a lorry in Hertfordshire.

Emergency services were called to the A507 Clothall Road at the junction with Warren Lane and Ashanger Lane, near Baldock, just after 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

The man died at the scene. The road between Baldock and Cumberlow Green was closed for several hours.

Hertfordshire Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites