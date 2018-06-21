Runner dies after being hit by a lorry near Baldock
- 21 June 2018
A runner has died after being hit by a lorry in Hertfordshire.
Emergency services were called to the A507 Clothall Road at the junction with Warren Lane and Ashanger Lane, near Baldock, just after 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
The man died at the scene. The road between Baldock and Cumberlow Green was closed for several hours.
Hertfordshire Police have called for witnesses to come forward.