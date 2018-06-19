Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jordan Carter, 18, died of a stab wound in February

Two boys have admitted killing an 18-year-old who died from a stab wound to the leg.

Jordan Carter was found wounded just a few hundred yards from his home in Westfield Road, Berkhamsted, on 23 February.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Watford, who cannot be named, admitted manslaughter at Luton Crown Court.

A 16-year-old girl admitted conspiring to commit actual bodily harm.

All three defendants, charged under joint enterprise, will be sentenced next month.

They had pleaded not guilty to Mr Carter's murder, but both boys admitted stealing knives on the day of his death, Luton Crown Court heard.

The 16-year-old girl also admitted helping to dispose of a knife after the attack.

Mr Justice Goose told the court reports would be compiled by the Youth Offending Team before a sentencing hearing on 16 July in Luton.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Jordan Carter was pronounced dead at the scene in Westfield Road

Read more Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire stories

The court was told Mr Carter was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 22:15 GMT.

Before the hearing, his parents described him as "a family-orientated boy" with "a heart of gold".