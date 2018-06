Image caption A 16-year-old boy suffered an injury to his abdomen in Verulamium Park on Friday

Two boys have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed during a fight between two groups in a park.

The 16-year-old suffered an injury to his abdomen in Verulamium Park, St Albans, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

He is in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The boys aged 14 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are in police custody for questioning.