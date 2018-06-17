Image copyright Google Image caption A boy was found stabbed in Walton Street, Aylesbury, at about 14:25 BST on Thursday

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed.

The 17-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found injured near a church in Walton Street, Aylesbury, on Thursday.

The 14-year-old suspect is due to appear at Aylesbury Youth Court on Friday.

He will appear alongside a 15-year-old boy who has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent.

Another 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.