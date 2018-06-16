Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man died in a block of flats on Ley Walk, Welwyn Garden City

A man found with stab wounds has died at a block of flats.

The man, who was in his 30s, died in the flats on Ley Walk, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, at in the early hours of Saturday.

A murder inquiry is under way and police said they were "continuing to work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this man's death".

A post-mortem examination has yet to take place to establish cause of death.