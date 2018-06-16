Welwyn Garden City murder probe after stabbed man dies
A man found with stab wounds has died at a block of flats.
The man, who was in his 30s, died in the flats on Ley Walk, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, at in the early hours of Saturday.
A murder inquiry is under way and police said they were "continuing to work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this man's death".
A post-mortem examination has yet to take place to establish cause of death.