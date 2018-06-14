Image copyright AAIB report Image caption A man came out of one of the four passenger compartments of the basket, shown here before the flight

A hot air balloon passenger who was "severely injured" on landing "probably wasn't holding on tight enough", a report says.

The Virgin Balloon Flights ride of 9 October took off from Shuttleworth and landed an hour later near Royston, Hertfordshire.

It bounced and the man fell out of the basket on the second impact.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said it "could not be determined" why he came out.

"It is likely that he either let go prior to the landing or was unable to hold on tightly enough to keep himself in the landing position," it said.

The report said the Cameron Z-375 balloon took off at 14:45 BST in Bedfordshire with 14 people on board, including a pilot and a member of the ground crew.

It landed at Hyde Hill Farm, was dragged across a field and came to rest about 60m (200ft) from the initial impact point.

'Lost grip'

During the first bounce, a man came out of one of the passenger compartments.

The pilot held onto him but lost his grip during the second bounce, and the passenger fell out.

The injured passenger recalled he was in the "correct landing position" and "holding on to the best of his ability".

Afterwards, passengers said there had been safety briefings, but these were difficult to hear and did not prepare them for a landing of this kind.

As a result of the investigation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had "taken action to ensure safety briefings are delivered to a consistent high standard" and "convey the potential dynamic nature of a balloon landing".

A Virgin Balloon Flights spokeswoman said: "We immediately took on board early recommendations of the AAIB to ensure these briefings and the importance of the information they contain is delivered as clearly as possible to each passenger."