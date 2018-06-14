Suffolk

Ipswich McDonald's stabbing: Four arrested

  • 14 June 2018
police at scene
Image caption The stabbing at McDonald's is the third in a fortnight in Ipswich

Four people have been arrested over a stabbing at a fast food restaurant that left a 16-year-old boy critically ill.

The attack happened at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday at the McDonald's in Ravenswood Avenue, Ipswich.

The unidentified teenager was taken to Ipswich Hospital with "life-threatening injuries".

Suffolk Police said the arrests were made amid "what is still a dynamic situation". It is the third stabbing in the town in the past two weeks.

Det Ch Supt Simon Parkes said: "The victim remains in a critical condition and we are at the hospital supporting the victim's family.

"The support of the public remains absolutely crucial and I urge anyone who may have the slightest information to call us straight away."
Image caption The attack happened at McDonald's in Ravenswood Avenue

This stabbing was a mile away from where 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue 11 days ago.

There was a second attack in Pauline Street on Monday, where a man was stabbed in the torso and legs.

Image caption The area around the Ravenswood McDonalds in Ipswich was sealed off

