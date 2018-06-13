Image caption The stabbing is the third in a fortnight in Ipswich

A 16-year-old boy has suffered "life-threatening" injuries in a stabbing at a fast food restaurant in Ipswich.

It happened at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday at the McDonald's restaurant in Ravenswood Avenue, Suffolk Police confirmed.

The teenager, who hasn't been named, is currently undergoing surgery in Ipswich Hospital having suffered "serious injuries".

The attack is the third stabbing in the town in the last two weeks.

Witnesses say there was a fight at the restaurant and the immediate area remains sealed off.

Image caption Witnesses said there was a fight at the McDonald's

It is just a mile away from where 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue 11 days ago.

There was a second attack in Pauline Street on Monday, where a man was stabbed in the torso and legs.

Det Ch Supt Simon Parkes said: "The public will see an increased number of officers in the area.

"I would urge anyone who has any information which may be relevant to call Suffolk Police."