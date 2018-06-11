Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Gillian Leeden was called "nasty and vicious" by her sister in court

A 66-year-old ex-nurse who killed her sister's artichokes and then wrote a book about the family feud "won't let things go", a jury has heard.

Gillian Leeden accused Deborah Lemay and Lyndsey Glassett of theft and abuse in her book Behind the Artichokes.

Ms Glassett told St Albans Crown Court her sister Ms Leeden was a stubborn woman who wrote a "pack of lies".

Ms Leeden, of St Michael's Road, Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, denies two charges of conveying false information.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The blurb on the book says it is "the true story behind the artichokes"

In a bizarre criminal case, brought under the Malicious Communication Act, a jury has to decide if Ms Leeden's account caused anxiety or distress to 72-year-old Ms Glassett and former town councillor Ms Lemay, 69.

The charges relate to printed allegations in Ms Leeden's book that Ms Lemay and Ms Glassett stole £21,000 from their late mother.

Ms Glassett told the court: "When Gillian gets something in her head, she really believes it. She won't let it go."

The jury was told the row broke out after disagreements over their mother's care and estate.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Lyndsey Glassett told the court her sister's blog was a "total lie"

The relationship between Ms Leeden and her sisters broke down in 2010, the court was told.

Ms Glassett was their mother's full-time carer. Their sister Ms Lemay told the court her mother did not want Ms Leeden to share power of attorney over her affairs.

Instead she gave it to Ms Lemay, her husband Brian and Ms Glassett, she said.

After the mother died in April 2014 and as a result of the "incessant unpleasantness and false accusations", Ms Glassett was said to have relocated to Norfolk from Hertfordshire.

Ms Glassett said Ms Leeden had lied in a blog when she wrote: "Lyndsey has never done anything in her life... she is a bossy, self-manipulative liar."

Asked about her reaction to the blog, she said: "It was a total lie and very distressing."

The case continues.