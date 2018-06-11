Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Azaan Kaleem's family said the teenager was "extremely kind at heart"

Five people have denied stabbing a teenager to death.

Azaan Kaleem, 18, from Luton, was found in Hartsfield Road in the town at about 17:20 GMT on 22 March and died of his injuries in hospital two days later.

Three men and two boys, both aged 17, who were charged with his murder appeared at Luton Crown Court on Monday and denied all counts.

A trial, expected to last about four weeks, is scheduled to begin on 2 October.

Callum Smith, 19, of Cowridge Crescent, Luton, charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, has been remanded in custody.

Rashaan Ellis, 18, of Derwent Road, Luton, charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon also remains in custody.

Reece Bliss-McGrath, 19, of Exton Avenue, Luton, has been remanded in custody charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and he also remains in custody.

Another 17-year-old boy facing the same charges was released on bail.