A man who raped two children and a teenager over a 36-year period has been jailed for 19 years.

Philip Parker, 63, of Elsenham, near Bishop's Stortford, had denied committing ten rapes between 1968 and 2004 in the Letchworth, Hitchin and Elsenham areas.

He was convicted of all the charges at St Albans Crown Court in February.

Sentencing him on Friday, Judge Stephen Warner said his behaviour was "carried out utterly without any shame".

The court heard that Parker, known as Taffy, raped his first victim in the back of a van on a mattress in the late 1960s, when she was aged between four and six and he was between 13 and 16.

The next offence was committed in 1990 when the victim was about 17. She was raped twice and Parker threatened to strangle her if she told anybody.

The remaining seven charges all involved a third girl and took place between 2002-2003.

The girl was 11-years-old when the attacks, which involved force and threats, began.

'Predatory, controlling' behaviour

Once when they were in a car, he pushed her into the boot and said "you can scream but no-one can hear you," the judge said.

The court heard Parker received a two-year sentence for gross indecency in 1985 but his other offences only came to light in November 2015 when his third victim went to police.

Summarising impact statements from two of the victims Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver said both had suffered lifelong effects, including with relationships, and one had attempted suicide on a number of occasions.

Judge Warner said: "Your behaviour was predatory, controlling and carried out utterly without any shame or empathy for your victims, indeed for nothing other than your own sexual gratification.

"These offences must be marked by a significant term of imprisonment."

The judge also imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which bans Parker from being able to live at an address with a child aged under 16 without their parents or guardian knowing about his convictions.