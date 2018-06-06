Image caption The police specials were not trained to drive above the speed limit or activate the siren, a misconduct hearing heard

Two special police officers who drove at more than 100mph despite not being trained to do so have been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Special constable Terry Whinnett-James and acting special sergeant Umar Ajaz were responding to a burglary when the police car hit speeds up to 112mph.

Neither was trained to drive above the speed limit nor activate the siren.

An independent police panel said the officers, of Bedfordshire Police, should receive a final warning.

The pair were despatched to a report of a burglary where the perpetrators were still on the scene on 4 July last year.

'Wrong thing, right reasons'

Mr Ajaz was driving the marked police car at speeds of up to 112mph, the panel heard.

On two other occasions that night, Mr Whinnett-James drove the marked car at speeds of 102mph, and 53mph in a 30mph zone.

Mr Ajaz's barrister, Kevin Baumber, said his client "did the wrong thing for the right reasons".

Mr Whinnett-James' barrister, Matthew Butt, said his client was "extremely remorseful".

Deputy Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: "Given the nature of the incident it was necessary to put the matter before an independent panel to assess whether the officers had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

"While the actions of these specials were found to have amounted to gross misconduct, I am satisfied that they were acting with best intentions in responding to reports of burglaries - therefore agree with the sanction of a final written warning.

"It is important we support our officers and staff in such cases, this outcome will allow both officers to learn from the incident and move forward with their policing careers," he said.