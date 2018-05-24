Waryam Hussain: Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing
A man has been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside a convenience store.
Waryam Hussain was killed by a single stab wound near McColl's on Bishopscote Road, Luton, during the afternoon of 6 May.
Majharul Islam, 20, previously of Wodecroft Road, Luton, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been remanded in custody.
He is due to appear before magistrates in Luton later.