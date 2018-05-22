Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Waryam Hussain died from a single stab wound

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a convenience store.

Waryam Hussain was killed by a single stab wound near McColl's on Bishopscote Road, Luton, during the afternoon of Sunday, 6 May.

A 20-year-old man from Luton is being questioned by Bedfordshire Police.

The force said its investigation into the killing of Mr Hussain was "ongoing".