Image copyright Paul Keogh Image caption Matthew Robinson is seeking damages from operator Abellio Greater Anglia

A man has told the High Court how he lost both of his legs after falling into an "excessive" gap between a train and platform.

Matthew Robinson, 34, said he left his £3,000 season ticket on the Stansted Express at Bishop's Stortford station and was looking for it on the moving train from the platform when he fell.

He is suing station operator Abellio Greater Anglia for £1.9m, claiming not enough was done to ensure safety.

The firm denies liability.

City IT worker Mr Robinson was run over by the train, which had started moving when he fell, and lost one leg above the knee and one below.

He said he was in a "distressed" state when he realised his ticket was still on the train, having already lost one previously.

'Completely distracted'

At the High Court, he told Judge Martin McKenna: "I knew there was a gap, but I wasn't aware at the time how significant it was."

Giving evidence, he told the judge that, although he had been commuting to and from the station for nine years, he had rarely heard "mind the gap" warnings.

Derek O'Sullivan QC, representing Abellio, suggested Mr Robinson was so stressed at the thought of losing the £3,000 ticket that he was "completely distracted".

"The fact remains that you went and walked up to a moving train and stood on the platform edge as it was moving," he added.

Former area customer service manager, Kevin Walton, told the court the company knew there was a "sizeable gap" at the Hertfordshire station.

But Mr Walton added safety measures were in place, including announcements, platform markings and a warning to "take care when departing" broadcast on the train itself.

The hearing continues.