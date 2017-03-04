Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at a roundabout between Marlowes and Combe Street in Hemel Hempstead on Thursday night

A workman had his arm amputated in hospital after he was knocked down a manhole by a car which failed to stop.

It happened at a roundabout between Marlowes and Combe Street in Hemel Hempstead on Thursday night shortly before 22:30 GMT.

Hertfordshire Police said the man, who is in his 40s, was working on the manhole when he was hit by a small white Kia type car.

Officers believe the car was then driven along Leighton Buzzard Road.

Police said the vehicle may have a possible oil leak and damage to the bodywork.

They want to hear from anyone who's been asked to repair a similar car or has any information about the crash.