Image copyright Google Image caption Fire broke out in a flat in Ellen Road, Aylesbury

A man has died after a fire in a flat in Buckinghamshire.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was unconscious when he was rescued from the blaze, which started in a bedroom of a first-floor flat on Ellen Road at about 01:20 GMT on Friday.

Fire crews and a passing doctor administered CPR, but the man was later pronounced dead.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue said an investigation was under way.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mick Osborne said such incidents were "extremely rare" due to the work the service does with the public on fire prevention.

"We must never become complacent, and we will strive to engage even more with our communities so we can help those we serve protect themselves," he said.