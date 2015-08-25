Image caption Thames Valley Police are "working to locate" Tina Beloveth Powerful

A bogus business school owner convicted of fraud is still missing one month after a warrant was issued for her arrest, police have said.

Tina Beloveth Powerful, 47, was found guilty of fraud and false advertising at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court

An arrest warrant was issued in July after she failed to appear for three sentencing hearings.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said the warrant is "still outstanding and officers are working to locate her".

The force refused to reveal whether Powerful, of Ascot House, Milton Keynes, has attempted to leave the country or how many times they have tried to arrest her.

A spokesman for Milton Keynes Council said Powerful's disappearance was "very frustrating".

'False accreditation'

The case against Powerful and her Everest School of Transformational Management has been to Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court 11 times.

She had offered courses and degrees her business school did not have the correct accreditation for and advertised facilities that did not exist, including a library.

A first sentencing appearance was adjourned when she produced a sick note, but a week later she failed to attend court again.

Powerful was arrested and ordered to appear the following week.

But she failed to attend court on 24 July and another arrest warrant, this time without bail, was issued.

Milton Keynes Council, which brought the prosecution, previously told the BBC the trial would cost it "around £8,000" by the time it was finished.

A council spokesman said: "We hope the police locate Tina Beloveth Powerful very quickly so that we can properly conclude this matter, and justice can be served."