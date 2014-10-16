Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Arulchelvam "Nick" Prasanna died 11 days after being found unconscious

Two men have been jailed for killing a shopkeeper who died after he fell from a moving van in Watford.

Patrick O'Driscoll, 34, from Hertford, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years and James O'Driscoll, 45, of Roydon, to seven-and-a-half years.

The two cousins pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Arulchelvan Prasanna, 34, on day two of their trial at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Prasanna was fatally injured in a Costco store car park in May last year.

Both men pleaded not guilty to murdering him.

Image copyright Issued by Herts Police Image caption Patrick and James O'Driscoll have been jailed for a total of 18 years

Mr Prasanna was found with head injuries in the Hartspring Lane store's car park on 26 May and died 11 days later.

The father of one, who suffered a fractured skull and other injuries, was found by passers-by.

'Caring and honest'

Det Ch Insp Ruth Dodsworth said the sentences "reflect the severity" of the crimes which had cut short the life of a "caring, honest and hardworking family man".

"[They] drove off and left him suffering with injuries which resulted in him losing his life," she said.

"Their actions have also resulted in his young son having to grow up without his father."

Both men also received a three-and-a-half year sentence, to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to two charges of conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles on 25 and 26 May last year.

A third man arrested in connection with the case is being sought by police after failing to answer bail.