Image copyright Other Image caption Isaac Stone was fatally stabbed after being chased through Bedford town centre

Four men have been jailed for life for murdering a rapper in a fight sparked by a music video.

Mohammed Hussain, 22, Fahim Khan, 20, and brothers Javed and Rubel Miah, aged 21 and 19, all from Bedford, were found guilty at Luton Crown Court of killing rapper Isaac Stone, known as Dynamikk.

The attack on the 19-year-old happened in Costin Street, Bedford, in January.

Rubel Miah and Khan were also convicted of assault after Mr Stone's friend Shajidur Rahman's nose was sliced off.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Shajidur Rahman had part of his nose sliced off and was left with deep scars to his face and head

Mr Stone died after being stabbed four times, with one blow puncturing his lung.

The four were all found not guilty of the attempted murder of Mr Rahman, but Khan and Rubel Miah were convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Fahim Khan, Mohammed Hussain, Rubel Miah and Javed Miah were all found guilty

All four were found guilty of two counts of carrying an offensive weapon, which were the two machetes used in the attack.

All four lived in Bedford - Hussain in Maitland Road, Khan in Fenlake Road and the Miah brothers in Costin Street, where the attack took place.

Image caption Isaac's mother Yvette Lendore said "Everybody loved Isaac and he loved everybody."

They drove around the town in a white Range Rover hired in Luton for £150 and armed themselves with knives and meat cleavers.

Mr Stone, with friends in a Vauxhall Corsa, left the car for what he believed would be a fist fight.

He was cornered in Costin Street by the armed gang and was punched and kicked repeatedly after being chased through the town.

Image caption A scene from a YouTube video sparked the attack

Prosecutor Vincent Coughlin QC said the motive for the "murderous attack" at 18:20 GMT on 25 January was not entirely clear.

But the day before, an amateur music video called "Go Missing" was posted on YouTube in which Mr Stone, Mr Rahman and others appeared.

In the course of the film, alcohol was sprayed over the name "Raz" that had been painted on a wall. "It upset someone," said the prosecutor.

The jury was shown CCTV footage that showed a fast-moving street brawl ending with Mr Stone being cornered behind a parked car.

He was pronounced dead in hospital at 19:15 GMT.

Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing took place in Costin Street in Bedford town centre

Jailing them, Judge Richard Foster said the background to the killing was "unclear", but the video was a "catalyst to animosity".

"All four of you were aware of the purchase of meat cleavers. There was evidence of significant pre-planning," he said.

"It was unwise of Isaac Stone and his friends to follow the Range Rover into Costin Street but there was no excuse for what followed.

"It was a vicious and merciless the attack by all four of you."

Mr Stone's mother Yvette Lendore said: "Everybody loved Isaac and Isaac loved everybody.

"He used to play for Bedford Town, which is where he got the name Dynamikk because he was so quick.

"Then he got into his music. It is not all positive things in that music but some people take the words literally but they are just lyrics."

He was the first pupil to be made a prefect at Harrowden Middle School and about 900 people turned up at his funeral.

The judge told Hussain he would serve a minimum of 25 years before being considered for parole, with Khan and Rubel Miah serving at least 28 years and Javed Miah at least 26 years.