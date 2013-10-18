Image caption Patricia Goodband was last seen on 17 December

The prosecution has finished outlining its case in the trial of a man accused of murdering his business partner by throwing her down a brick shaft.

The body of 76-year-old Patricia Goodband was found concealed in the shaft in the grounds of her home near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in January.

Christopher Symons, 63, of Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, denies murder.

Reading Crown Court has heard that Mr Symons expected to inherit a £1m fortune from Ms Goodband.

The court heard Ms Goodband had been friends with Mr Symons for more than 30 years and had run a road haulage and agricultural business with him from her home in Woodham.

A post-mortem examination found she died from head injuries.

The court earlier heard allegations that Mr Symons "used" his sister Kathleen Adams and his lover Jennifer Creasey to hide his crime.

Ms Adams, 74, of Aylesbury Road, Princes Risborough, denies one count of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Creasey, 73, of Hale Road, Benson, Oxfordshire, denies two counts of the same charge.

The trial continues.