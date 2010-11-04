A man who died in a crash on the M25 motorway on Wednesday was a 36-year-old man from Hertfordshire, police said.

The crash involving one car happened between junctions 21a and 22 near St Albans. Police closed both carriageways for nine hours.

Walter Goto, from Lords Close, Shenley, who was driving a Silver Mercedes C230, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 0300 GMT.