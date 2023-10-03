One arrested after man 'seriously injured' in Shiney Row dog attack
A man has been arrested after another man was "seriously injured" by a dog, Northumbria Police say.
Officers were called to a report of a dog attack at an address on Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, just before 19:00.
In a statement, the force said the animal was "destroyed at the scene" and "there is no wider risk to the public".
A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution, police said, urging people to refrain from speculating online about what happened.
There has, so far, been no information released about the breed of the dogs.
The man who was arrested is 44 years old and "remains in custody at this time", police said, late on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile the man in hospital, who is in his 50s, suffered "serious injuries".
North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) told BBC News it was called to the area just after 19:00.
"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader," NEAS said.
It added that a patient had been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but did not comment on his injuries.
Police have urged anyone with information "to speak to an officer on duty".
"Members of the public can also get in touch using the 'Tell Us Something' page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979," the force said.