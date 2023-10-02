Charges after three crane collapse deaths in Crewe
A company is to be prosecuted over health and safety breaches after a crane on a construction site collapsed killing three men.
Rhys Barker, 18, from Castleford, David Newall, 36, from Bradford, in West Yorkshire, and David Webb, 43, from Northampton, died in Cheshire in 2017.
Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited is accused of two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
The firm is due before Chester Crown Court on 6 October.
The incident happened on a building site on Dunwoody Way, Crewe, formerly part of the Bombardier Works complex, on 21 June.
