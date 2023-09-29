Shropshire Star and Express and Star bought by publisher
The Shropshire Star and Express and Star have been sold to a new publisher, it has been announced.
The two titles, which have a combined physical circulation of 23,000 and previously run by the family-owned Claverley Group, have been acquired by National World.
The purchase will increase National World's daily sales by about 40%.
Phil Inman, CEO of Claverley Group, said selling was an "extremely difficult decision".
National World currently owns the Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman, and in the West Midlands owns titles including the Rugby Advertiser and Leamington Courier.
Under the sale of Midlands News Association (MNA) its acquired titles also include a range of paid and free weeklies, plus farming and lifestyle magazines.
As part of the transaction National World has also acquired Press Computer Systems Limited, which provides technology solutions to publishers.
The Graham family have been involved with the business since the 19th Century, when businessman Thomas Graham and steel magnate Andrew Carnegie bought the Wolverhampton Evening Star newspaper and later took over rival the Evening Express to form the Express & Star.
Their ownership has continued ever since, and they launched the Shropshire Star in 1964.
Mr Inman said: "The Midland News Association, including iconic Express & Star and Shropshire Star brands, has been owned and managed by the Graham family for generations.
"Agreeing to sell was an extremely difficult decision for the shareholders, but after careful consideration, the shareholders concluded that a larger organisation was better placed to secure the future of the business."
The sale means Claverley Group has exited from regional newspaper publishing.
National World's Chairman, David Montgomery, said: "These historic and premium brands will strengthen our footprint, improving our Midlands and national rankings in UK media.
"The greater scale will help underpin our accelerating transition to a multi-platform content business, focused on creative talent.
"We continue to retrain and re-equip both editorial and commercial staff to serve all platforms - print, online, TV and video, events, business information and e-commerce.''
