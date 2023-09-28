New arrests in Crooked House pub inquiry
Two more people have been arrested over a blaze that tore through the Crooked House pub.
Once known as "Britain's wonkiest" inn, the pub in Staffordshire was hit by the fire on 5 August, and demolished less than two days later.
A woman, 34, and a man, 44, both from Leicestershire, have been detained.
They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered, police said.
The pair have since been released on bail while investigations continue, Staffordshire Police added.
Three other men, aged 66, 51 and 33, all previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, remain on bail.
Officers are continuing to appeal for any information that may help the continuing investigation.
The 18th Century pub, in Himley, near Dudley, was known for its sloping walls and floor because of mining subsidence in the are, and was one of the best known landmarks in the Black Country.
It had been sold by brewers Marston's to ATE Farms Limited in July, just weeks before the demolition took place.
South Staffordshire Council is conducting its own investigation into the pub's demolition.
The local authority said it had not agreed to the total destruction of the site and was investigating whether its destruction was unlawful.
It said it had permitted only part of the building to be demolished, on safety grounds, and the matter had been referred to its legal team with a view to taking enforcement action.
The Himley Road site has been at the centre of several recent protests and gatherings.
Earlier this month, a man was arrested and released on bail after violence broke out at the site.
Police officers were called after a man and woman, who had been assaulted, got into a car and hit a woman as they tried to leave, on Saturday 9 September.
The woman who was hit by the car was not seriously hurt, while the woman who was in the car was taken to hospital before being discharged.
The Save the Crooked House campaign group and contractors have agreed to secure the 25,000 bricks from the building and they are now being kept in padlocked containers.
They have been saved in case the pub eventually can be rebuilt - something thousands of people have called for.
