Maidstone: Former West Mercia PC admits to five sex assaults on night out
A former police officer has admitted to multiple sexual assaults while on a night out in Kent.
Mark Slade, 48, was based at the West Mercia Police headquarters in Hindlip, Worcestershire, when he committed the offences in Maidstone.
The former PC pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault by touching at Maidstone Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He will be sentenced at the town's Crown court at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed.
West Mercia Police said Slade was suspended in February, within 72 hours of his arrest by Kent Police, and resigned from the force this month.
Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: "This is an example of an officer who has no place in policing.
"I'm pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared his victims the distress of a trial."
