Chris Kaba: Police officer charged with murder over shooting
A police officer has been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in south London in 2022.
Mr Kaba was shot and killed in Streatham Hill on 5 September last year.
The Met Police officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the police watchdog said.
The watchdog said the officer and Mr Kaba's family had been notified of the decision on Wednesday morning.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has had the file of evidence since March.
