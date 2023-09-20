Midlands Partnership NHS Trust told more improvements needed
An NHS trust that was told to improve over fears for the safety of mental health patients still needs to do more, a further inspection has found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said was not assured staff at Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust were recording all safety incidents.
Inspectors said the trust had improved on a warning notice issued in May but there were new concerns.
The trust said it had made "strides" and was committed to improving.
CQC inspectors visited acute adult wards and psychiatric intensive care units at St George's Hospital in Stafford and The Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury in June.
It found staff did not always respond to incidents of potential risk in a timely way and did not mitigate against the risk of further incidents occurring.
Staff also did not always report incidents, including those involving safety.
However, the CQC said the trust was working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on a "robust plan" after the last inspection identified there had been four fires at the Redwoods Centre.
Inspectors will keep the trust under "close review", it added.
Andy Brand, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said: "Although it was encouraging to see that leaders and staff had worked hard to address the issues highlighted during our previous inspection, it was also disappointing to find additional areas where improvements need to be made.
"We've reported our findings to the provider and they know what they must address and the areas in which they've improved."
Neil Carr, chief executive at the trust, said: "Whilst recognising the important strides forward we've made, we know there is still more to be done.
"We note the CQC's additional areas for improvement and we remain committed to learning and improving."
