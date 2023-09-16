South Tynedale Railway's 40th anniversary marked by locomotives
A railway heritage group is marking a narrow-gauge line's 40th anniversary with a showcase of locomotives.
Operating from Alston in Cumbria, South Tynedale Railway opened in 1983, seven years after British Rail had closed the town's station.
Initially running for one mile (1.6km), it now stretches five miles (8km) to Slaggyford in Northumberland.
South Tynedale Railway Preservation Society said it was "delighted" to mark the milestone.
Three services, pulled along by steam locomotives known as Green Dragon and Barber, will depart from Alston at 10:30, 13:00 and 15:00 BST on Saturday as part of the gala event.
Electrically-powered locomotives called Newcastle and Carlisle will be on show in the town, together with three of the railway's diesel engines.
Society chairman David Granath said: "Saturday 30th July, 1983 saw the first section of the newly created narrow-gauge line, from Alston, to a temporary terminus at Gilderdale Halt, open to passengers.
"It was the first passenger train to leave Alston station since 1st May, 1976 when the line was formally closed by British Rail.
"The railway has developed so much since then and it is all thanks to our members and active volunteers, some of whom have been with us since the beginning, that we are still going strong today.
"We are chuffed to bits to still be going after 40 years."
Tickets can be booked on the society's website.
