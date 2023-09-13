Modern slavery victim speaks of exploitation by job agency
A victim of modern slavery has told how he was exploited by an employment agency after he was recruited from Africa to work in care homes.
The man said he was promised a salary of more than £21,000.
But when he arrived, the agency demanded another fee of £10,000 and deducted other fees, leaving him with a monthly wage of just over £100.
With police help, he escaped and is now being supported by a national anti-slavery charity based in Yorkshire.
The man, who the BBC is referring to as Christian to protect his identity, said staff at the agency told him that for a fixed fee they would arrange a work visa, flights and accommodation.
However, when he arrived in the UK, they started deducting additional fees and threatened to cancel his visa if he did not pay them, he said.
"I was working up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week. For my first month, I got paid £129 - that was after my deductions," Christian said.
"So many nights, I had to just pick myself up by myself. There is nobody to turn to - you are literally on your own.
"I started breaking down. I used to get sick or get a fever. It was exhausting."
Christian worked for eight months until a resident at the care home where he was based raised concerns.
Police arrived at his shared house in the middle of the night and took him to safety.
Anti-slavery organisation Causeway said more than 17,000 people were referred to the charity as possible modern slavery victims last year and the number was on the up.
Amy Bond, from the charity, said issues involving care home workers were "significantly rising".
"Last year, in February, the government listed care worker as a skill shortage within this country," she said.
"What that means is that it allows agencies to recruit from overseas in order to fill this much-needed skills shortage."
In a statement, the Home Office said: "We strongly condemn offering health and care worker visa holders employment under false pretences.
"The government does not tolerate illegal activity in the labour market and any accusations of illegal employment practices will be thoroughly looked into.
"Those found operating unlawfully may face prosecution and/or removal from the sponsorship register."
Despite his experience, Christian said he still wanted to work in the care home sector.
He urged others in the same situation as he found himself to get help "because it's not going to change".
