Northern Lights: England's skies glow in aurora spectacle
Skies gleamed pink, green and yellow as the aurora borealis illuminated parts of northern England.
The natural phenomenon was captured by photographers in the Lake District and in Northumberland on Tuesday evening.
The aurora appears when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the Sun, creating light.
Photographers who stayed up to catch a glimpse of the spectacle shared their images with the BBC.
Leah Hennessey waited by Ashness Jetty, near Keswick, to see the Milky Way but was diverted to snapping the Northern Lights when she saw the lights.
"It never fails to excite me seeing the Northern Lights, no matter how many times," she added.
Mark Hetherington was thrilled to capture a yellow glow near Haweswater Reservoir in Cumbria.
"What a night," he said.
Jonny Gios, from Kendal, was also at Haweswater Reservoir to gaze at the skies.
"I was there with a friend to take photos of the Milky Way... and instead we got the aurora," Mr Gios said.
"I absolutely loved it. It was just phenomenal to see it on our doorstep," he said.
Parts of Northumberland were also lit up on Tuesday evening, including Rothley Castle and near Holy Island Causeway.
Tom Wright described the display as "stunning" as he watched from 21:30 BST until 04:00.
Aurora borealis
By BBC weather forecaster Simon King
The aurora can happen any time of the year but a major factor to seeing it of course is having dark skies.
Throughout the summer, the window of opportunity therefore is perhaps only a few hours at most when it is very dark.
Now we're into autumn and the nights are getting longer, we've had our first widespread spotting of the Northern Lights.
Seeing it in the North East of England and Cumbria isn't too uncommon but for it to occur so vividly this early on in the autumn is less likely.
