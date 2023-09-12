Midlands councils given over £39m towards electric vehicle charging points
Almost £40m is to be distributed between 13 Midlands councils to set up electric vehicle charging points.
The area will need 17,500 new charging points by the end of 2025 to meet the growing electric vehicle market, transport body Midlands Connect said.
The money was a "vital step" to improving the regional infrastructure.
The authorities bid for the money from the government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund.
Maria Machancoses, chief executive of Midlands Connect, said: "This is a vital next step in our efforts to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the region ahead of the phase out of sales of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030.
"This funding will improve the lives of those living in the Midlands, particularly for those who do not have access to off-street parking and may struggle to charge their vehicle otherwise."
Two partnerships have been created between the councils to work on the project.
Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council, Derbyshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and Staffordshire County Council have formed one group.
Lincolnshire County Council, Herefordshire County Council, Leicestershire County Council, Rutland County Council, Shropshire Council, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Telford and Wrekin Council, Warwickshire County Council are part of the second.
