Silent lightning storm catches photographers' eyes
- Published
A silent lightning storm in the skies above the West Midlands caught the eye of photographers.
There was no thunder or rain to accompany Sunday evening's spectacle, but people witnessed a dazzling display in the clouds.
The sky was lit up by silent lightning which some people said looked like a spaceship passing by.
Earlier, the hot weather came to an end with a bang as thunderstorms brought some heavy downpours in places at lunchtime.
