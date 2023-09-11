Silent lightning storm catches photographers' eyes

Clunbury in ShropshireBBC Weather Watchers/Charl95
The skyline in Clunbury, Shropshire, was captured by BBC Weather Watcher Charl95

A silent lightning storm in the skies above the West Midlands caught the eye of photographers.

There was no thunder or rain to accompany Sunday evening's spectacle, but people witnessed a dazzling display in the clouds.

The sky was lit up by silent lightning which some people said looked like a spaceship passing by.

Earlier, the hot weather came to an end with a bang as thunderstorms brought some heavy downpours in places at lunchtime.

BBC Weather Watchers/Shropshire Liam
A storm also provided a stunning backdrop to the chimneys of Dawley in Telford, Shropshire
BBC Weather Watchers/WarwickshireMidlandsWeather
Over in Warwickshire, this was the view in the Wolston area
BBC Weather Watchers/ShropshireLad
Lightning was seen above the streets of Bishop's Castle in ShropshireLad's image
BBC Weather Watchers/AlexG595
The clouds were illuminated in Crewe, Cheshire, in this image from AlexG595
BBC Weather Watchers/Mikehouse88
Mikehouse88 took this photo in Leominster, Herefordshire
BBC Weather Watchers/alideakin
There was a rare sight high above this streetlamp in Cradley Heath in the West Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers/RichB
RichB captured this image in Warwick

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Around the BBC