Former Met Police officers admit sending racist WhatsApps
Five former Met Police officers have admitted sending racist messages on WhatsApp, following a BBC Newsnight investigation.
At Westminster Magistrates' Court, the officers pleaded guilty to sending grossly offensive racist messages, including about the Duchess of Sussex.
