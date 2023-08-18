RSPCA says more than 1,000 dogs reported with illegal ear cropping
More than 1,000 dogs are reported to have undergone the illegal procedure of ear cropping in the past three years, new figures from the RSPCA show.
The practice involves removing skin at the tops of dogs' ears to reshape them and make them stand more upright.
The "painful and unnecessary" procedure is illegal in the UK under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006.
The West Midlands, London and West Yorkshire recorded the highest numbers of cases in England and Wales.
The West Midlands has recorded 93 incidents since 2020 while Greater London and West Yorkshire each recorded 75 cases.
Next on the list was Greater Manchester with 64 cases and South Yorkshire with 53. The total number of cases reported to the RSPCA in England and Wales in that period was 1,191.
The practice has been called "cruel" and "mutilation" by welfare organisations and is often carried out in people's homes without anaesthetic.
It is increasingly popular in certain breeds and types of dogs - including Cane Corsos and American bullies, where part or all of the ear flap is commonly removed.
Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: "Ear cropping is a painful and unnecessary practice in which a dog's ears are removed or surgically altered and sadly many owners who do this do it because they think the look is glamorous or it makes their pet look tough.
'Fashion trend'
"But it can be detrimental, in the short and long term, to their health, behaviour and welfare - they do not benefit from having it done, and the way it is illegally carried out in the UK - by people who are not vet professionals - is highly likely to lead them to suffer."
The charity said there were social media accounts which promoted the practice. Dr Gaines added: "We are concerned that it is a growing fashion trend and it needs to be stopped."
Ian Muttitt, chief inspector in the RSPCA's Special Operations Unit, said: "It's done purely for cosmetic purposes and sadly can lead to puppies being sold for much more money.
"We'd urge the public and anyone looking to buy a puppy to remember that this is an illegal procedure which has hugely negative impacts for the dogs themselves."
