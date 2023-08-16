British Museum worker sacked over missing items
The British Museum in London has sacked a member of staff and police are investigating after treasures were reported "missing, stolen or damaged".
Items including gold, jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones were among those found to be missing, stolen or damaged.
The majority of the items were kept in a storeroom, the museum said.
British Museum director Hartwig Fischer said the organisation had "brought an end to this".
He added: "This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously."
